Man jailed and accomplice deported after spate of theft from vehicles in Blackburn town centre
A man has been jailed and his accomplice deported following a spate of theft from vehicles in Blackburn town centre.
Peter McDonagh broke into various vehicles in the town late last year, "stealing everything and anything he could get his hands on."
The 44-year-old was sentenced to two years in prison and fined on Monday (January 29).
His accomplice Damars Kleins, 28, was also identified.
He was detained and deported out of the UK with the help of immigration services due to his involvement.
