Peter McDonagh broke into various vehicles in the town late last year, "stealing everything and anything he could get his hands on."

The 44-year-old was sentenced to two years in prison and fined on Monday (January 29).

A man has been jailed and his accomplice deported following a spate of theft from vehicles (Credit: Lancashire Police)

His accomplice Damars Kleins, 28, was also identified.

He was detained and deported out of the UK with the help of immigration services due to his involvement.