Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed after stealing iPads and hair products from a luxury city centre salon in Lancaster.

Officers were called to a burglary at Jo & Cass hairdressers on Great John Street on July 7.

A man had stolen iPads, hair straighteners and hair products after gaining entry through the back door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Spencer was jailed after stealing iPads and hair products from a luxury city centre salon in Lancaster | Lancashire Police

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Spencer, of no fixed address, was found guilty of burglary after appearing at Lancaster Magistrates Court.

The 35-year-old was subsequently sentenced to four months in prison.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw and the Lancashire Partnership Against Crime (LANPAC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad