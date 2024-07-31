Man jailed after stealing iPads and hair products from luxury Jo & Cass salon in Lancaster

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 31st Jul 2024, 13:30 BST
A man has been jailed after stealing iPads and hair products from a luxury city centre salon in Lancaster.

Officers were called to a burglary at Jo & Cass hairdressers on Great John Street on July 7.

A man had stolen iPads, hair straighteners and hair products after gaining entry through the back door.

David Spencer was jailed after stealing iPads and hair products from a luxury city centre salon in LancasterDavid Spencer was jailed after stealing iPads and hair products from a luxury city centre salon in Lancaster
David Spencer was jailed after stealing iPads and hair products from a luxury city centre salon in Lancaster | Lancashire Police

David Spencer, of no fixed address, was found guilty of burglary after appearing at Lancaster Magistrates Court.

The 35-year-old was subsequently sentenced to four months in prison.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw and the Lancashire Partnership Against Crime (LANPAC).

“The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.”

