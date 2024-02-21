Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who stole charity boxes in Blackburn and Darwen has been jailed.

Adnan Choudhary stole numerous charity boxes from businesses across Blackburn and Darwen between December 2023 and February 2024.

A man who stole charity boxes in Blackburn and Darwen has been jailed (Credit: Google)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On one occasion, the 39-year-old used scissors to cut the chains holding the boxes to the business counters before fleeing the scene on foot.

He was later challenged by members of the public.

Choudhary pleaded guilty to going equipped for theft and four theft offences after appearing at Blackburn Magistrates' Court on Monday.