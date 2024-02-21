Man jailed after stealing charity boxes from shops in Blackburn and Darwen
A man who stole charity boxes in Blackburn and Darwen has been jailed.
Adnan Choudhary stole numerous charity boxes from businesses across Blackburn and Darwen between December 2023 and February 2024.
On one occasion, the 39-year-old used scissors to cut the chains holding the boxes to the business counters before fleeing the scene on foot.
He was later challenged by members of the public.
Choudhary pleaded guilty to going equipped for theft and four theft offences after appearing at Blackburn Magistrates' Court on Monday.
He was subsequently sentenced to 18 weeks in prison.