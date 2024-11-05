Lancaster man jailed after sexually assaulting woman in city centre alleyway
Akram Nesseri, 24, lured his victim into an alleyway off Middle Street in Lancaster as she was walking home and sexually assaulted her.
Lancashire Police issued a public appeal to help identify Nesseri and he was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He was later charged with the same offence.
Nesseri, 24, of Hammerton Hall Close, Lancaster, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on October 25 at Preston Crown Court to 14 months in prison.
He also received a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) at Preston Crown Court.
DC Lesley Barton, of Lancaster CID said: “Nesseri’s victim was simply walking home. She should have been able to do that without being sexually assaulted.
“Despite the long-lasting effect this crime will have undoubtedly had on her, she has shown an incredible strength and bravery throughout proceedings that I can only praise her for.
“Nesseri chose to sexually assault the victim that night, his actions were despicable, and the custodial sentence he received last week reflects that.
“I can only hope that seeing examples of offenders like Nesseri being sentenced for their crimes may encourage those who have been a victim of any sexual offence to come forward.
“Please know that we will listen to you and do all we can to bring the person responsible to justice.”
If you would like to make a report, you can do so by calling Lancashire Police on 101. In an emergency, call 999.