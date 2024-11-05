Lancaster man jailed after sexually assaulting woman in city centre alleyway

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 5th Nov 2024, 13:26 BST
A man has been jailed after he lured a woman into a city centre alleyway and sexually assaulted her.

Akram Nesseri, 24, lured his victim into an alleyway off Middle Street in Lancaster as she was walking home and sexually assaulted her.

Most Popular

Lancashire Police issued a public appeal to help identify Nesseri and he was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He was later charged with the same offence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nesseri, 24, of Hammerton Hall Close, Lancaster, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on October 25 at Preston Crown Court to 14 months in prison.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Akram Nesseri, 24, of Hammerton Hall Close, Lancaster, pleaded guilty and last week was sentenced to 14 months in prison. He also received a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) at Preston Crown Courtplaceholder image
Akram Nesseri, 24, of Hammerton Hall Close, Lancaster, pleaded guilty and last week was sentenced to 14 months in prison. He also received a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) at Preston Crown Court | Lancashire Police

He also received a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) at Preston Crown Court.

To keep up-to-date with the latest Preston news, sign up for our LEP newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

DC Lesley Barton, of Lancaster CID said: “Nesseri’s victim was simply walking home. She should have been able to do that without being sexually assaulted.

“Despite the long-lasting effect this crime will have undoubtedly had on her, she has shown an incredible strength and bravery throughout proceedings that I can only praise her for.

“Nesseri chose to sexually assault the victim that night, his actions were despicable, and the custodial sentence he received last week reflects that.

“I can only hope that seeing examples of offenders like Nesseri being sentenced for their crimes may encourage those who have been a victim of any sexual offence to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Please know that we will listen to you and do all we can to bring the person responsible to justice.”

If you would like to make a report, you can do so by calling Lancashire Police on 101. In an emergency, call 999. 

Related topics:Lancaster
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice