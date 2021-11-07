Man jailed after attempting to rape a woman at knifepoint as she walked to work

The court heard how just before 7am on Friday 2 October 2020, the victim - a woman in her 20s - had been walking to work along Silverwell Street, Bolton, when Kabala, 41, who had been prowling the streets of Bolton that morning on the hunt for a victim, began to follow directly behind her.

As the woman approached the church grounds on Silverwell Street, Kabala rushed up behind her and dragged her across the church ground to a secluded bush area where he eventually pushed her to the floor.

Believing that she was being robbed, the victim offered Kabala money in a desperate attempt to get him off her. Kabala told her didn't want money and pulled out a knife and placed it to her neck, before the victim struck him to the head with a travel mug she had been carrying.

Kabala then forced his hand over his victim's mouth to stop her from screaming but she was able to free herself from his grip and get to her feet. Kabala swiftly dragged her back to the floor but not before her screams had attracted the attention of a man and a woman nearby.

The two witnesses swiftly intervened and called the police, allowing the victim to grab the knife from Kabala and throw it away from him. Kabala then calmly stood up before leaving the church yard.

Throughout the attack Kabala grabbed the trousers of his victim multiple times.

Following extensive CCTV enquiries, which pinpointed Kabala to multiple locations in Bolton that morning, he was subsequently arrested and charged.

Jonathan Kabala

DC Fairbrother of GMP's Bolton CID said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim, who was simply on her way to work. I commend her bravery and courage when defending herself against Kabala and I also extend my thanks to the man and woman passing by who bravely intervened and stopped this horrific assault. The actions of all three that day ensured that Kabala was unable to inflict any further serious harm to the woman or any other potential victims.