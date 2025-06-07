Man injured and has bike stolen after reportedly being knocked over by a car
The incident is reported to have taken place at around 10.20pm on Tuesday June 3 on High Moor Lane which runs between Wrightington and Parbold.
Yesterday (June 6) Chorley Police appealed for witnesses to come forward.
A spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses, footage and information after a man had his electric dirt bike stolen during a robbery near Wrightington.
“The victim, a man in his 20s, was riding a Talaria Sting R2025 electric dirt bike when a small white car – believed to be a Ford model – knocked him from the bike and the bike was stolen.
“Both the car and bike were driven off along High Moor Lane before turning left into Stoney Lane.
“The victim suffered arm and facial injuries and attended hospital for treatment.
“If you witnessed the robbery or have dashcam/CCTV footage from the High Moor Lane and Stoney Lane area or have information where the electric bike or car are located, please contact 101, quoting log 1498 of 3rd June.”
Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.