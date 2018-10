Have your say

A man is in a serious condition following an assault this morning in Burnley town centre.

The 32 year old victim is in the Royal Preston Hospital with head injuries following a fight at 7am.

A police spokesman confirmed a fight had taken place outside the Bee's Knees pub but was unconnected to the bar.

Three men aged 18, 19 and 25 are currently in custody as Burnley CID continue their investigations.