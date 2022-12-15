News you can trust since 1886
Man in Lancaster prison due to appear at court charged with child sex crimes

A man is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court via video link from HMP Lancaster Farms.

By Michelle Blade
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 11:35am

Peter Lee Brayford, 48, of Lancaster Farms H M Prison, Stone Row Head, Lancaster, is charged with possessing a prohibited image of a child, possessing extreme pornographic images of sex with dead or alive animals, and making an indecent photograph of a child x 3.

The charges were from a period between 2017 and 2019.

He is due to make a plea at Preston Magistrates' Court today, December 15.

Preston Magistrates Courts. Photo Neil Cross.