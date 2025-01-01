Lancashire Police probe how Cleveleys man in his 20s suffered serious head injury on New Year's Eve
Emergency services were called to an address in Rough Lea Road shortly after 3pm yesterday, after a man in his 20s was found with a serious injury to his head.
He was taken to hospital for treatment and remains in a serious condition.
Lancashire Police said an investigation is under way to establish how and where he suffered the injury.
Police stayed at the scene overnight, near The Dickens pub, and officers remain parked on the road this afternoon as enquiries continue.
“Anyone with information, please contact 101, quoting log 0720 of 31st December 2024.”