Man in dock charged with controlling and coercive behaviour and "excessive jealousy"
A Preston man has been charged with controlling or coercive behaviour towards his partner.
Dean Harper, of St Leonard’s Close, is also accused of assault by beating.
He is said to have acted in a controlling or coercive way towards his partner during their relationship.
Prosecutors say the 33-year-old repeatedly checked his partner’s phone and questioned her whereabouts.
He also said to have acted of “excessive jealousy and behaving in an intimidating manner”.
He denies both charges and was remanded on conditional bail by JPs at Preston Magistrates Court and ordered to return for a further hearing on April 12.
Coercive control is defined as an act or a pattern of acts of assault, threats, humiliation and intimidation or other abuse that is used to harm, punish, or frighten their victim.
There were 17,616 offences of coercive control recorded by the police in the year ending March 2019, compared with 9,053 in the year ending March 2018.