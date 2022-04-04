Dean Harper, of St Leonard’s Close, is also accused of assault by beating.

He is said to have acted in a controlling or coercive way towards his partner during their relationship.

Prosecutors say the 33-year-old repeatedly checked his partner’s phone and questioned her whereabouts.

Preston Magistrates' Court

He also said to have acted of “excessive jealousy and behaving in an intimidating manner”.

He denies both charges and was remanded on conditional bail by JPs at Preston Magistrates Court and ordered to return for a further hearing on April 12.

Coercive control is defined as an act or a pattern of acts of assault, threats, humiliation and intimidation or other abuse that is used to harm, punish, or frighten their victim.