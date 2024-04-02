Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man was hospitalised following a serious assault at a park in Burnley.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was attacked as he walked through Bank Hall Park around 1am last Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He suffered serious injuries to his head, face and body which required hospital treatment.

A man was hospitalised following a serious assault at Bank Hall Park in Burnley (Credit: Google)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "No arrests have been made at this stage.

"Enquiries are ongoing and although this is being treated as an isolated incident, reassurance patrols have been stepped up in the area as a precaution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our dedicated investigation team are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage which captured anything suspicious in or around the park between midnight and 2am to come forward."

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log 37 of March 28.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.