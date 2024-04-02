Man hospitalised with 'serious' head, face and body injuries after attack in Burnley's Bank Hall Park
A man was hospitalised following a serious assault at a park in Burnley.
The victim, a man in his 40s, was attacked as he walked through Bank Hall Park around 1am last Thursday.
He suffered serious injuries to his head, face and body which required hospital treatment.
"Enquiries are ongoing and although this is being treated as an isolated incident, reassurance patrols have been stepped up in the area as a precaution.
"Our dedicated investigation team are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage which captured anything suspicious in or around the park between midnight and 2am to come forward."
Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log 37 of March 28.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.