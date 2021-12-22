Man hospitalised with 'life-threatening injuries' after 'nasty' attack leaves him unconscious in Ribbleton
A man was hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after he was left unconscious following an attack in Ribbleton.
A man who had suffered serious head injuries was found unconscious in Bowland Road at around 5.25am on Tuesday, December 21.
Emergency services attended the scene and took a man in his 40s to hospital with "life-threatening injuries" where police said he remained.
A 38-year-old man from Preston was later arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Detectives urged anyone with information or CCTV footage to come forward to help them "piece together exactly what occurred".
Det Chief Insp Mike Gladwin, of Lancashire Police, said: "This was a nasty incident which has left a man in hospital with serious injuries.
"One man has since been arrested but our investigation is very much ongoing to establish what happened.
"We are now appealing for information and are asking anybody who saw the incident, or who has dashcam or CCTV showing any part of it, to get in touch as soon as possible."
Anyone with information was urged to call 101, quoting log number 199 of December 21.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.
