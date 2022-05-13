Police want to speak to two men after a man was attacked in Blackburn Road between 8.45pm and 8.55pm on Wednesday (May 11).

The victim was walking near the Bees Knees pub when he was attacked by a man who had been riding a bike.

The victim, a 30-year-old man from Accrington, suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Do you recognise the two people in the CCTV footage? Police want to speak to them after an assault in Accrington. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

His injury “was not life-threatening,” officers said.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Detectives on Friday (May 13) released CCTV images of two men they wanted to identify as part of their investigation.

PC Phillipa Crompton, of East Division, said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack which has left the victim requiring hospital treatment.

“We have carried out a number of enquiries to identify the individual responsible for this assault.

“We now need to speak to the two people in the CCTV footage who we believe can assist with our investigation.”

Police said they appreciated the quality of the images was poor, but they hoped someone may recognise them by their distinctive clothing or the vehicles they were riding.

The suspect is described as white and was wearing a black and grey top and a face mask.