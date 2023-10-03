News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Emergency services respond to ‘medical episode’ in town centre
Family pay emotional tribute to woman who died after being struck by car
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down

Man found unconscious in Preston car park

A police investigation is under way after a man was found unconscious in a Preston car park.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 08:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 08:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lancashire Police are asking for the public’s help after the man, aged in his 30s, was found unconscious in Penny Street car park, off North Road, on Saturday night (September 30).

Ambulance crews were called to the scene at around 10.18pm and paramedics reported their concerns to police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire Police has not said at this stage whether the man had been assaulted, but the force said enquiries are ongoing.

A man in his 30s was found unconscious in Penny Street car park off North Road in Preston city centre at around 10.18pm on Saturday (September 30)A man in his 30s was found unconscious in Penny Street car park off North Road in Preston city centre at around 10.18pm on Saturday (September 30)
A man in his 30s was found unconscious in Penny Street car park off North Road in Preston city centre at around 10.18pm on Saturday (September 30)
Most Popular

A police spokesperson said: “Our enquiries are focused on North Road - from the junction of Melling Street and Sedgwick Street, up to Ringway – and on the Penny Street car park.

“North Road going towards Ringway is a busy area and if any drivers have dashcam footage between 8.50pm and 10.18pm, we ask them to contact police.

“If anyone was in the area as a pedestrian and saw anything, again we ask them to come forward.”

You can contact 101, quoting log 1537 of September 30, or email [email protected]