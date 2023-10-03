Man found unconscious in Preston car park
Lancashire Police are asking for the public’s help after the man, aged in his 30s, was found unconscious in Penny Street car park, off North Road, on Saturday night (September 30).
Ambulance crews were called to the scene at around 10.18pm and paramedics reported their concerns to police.
Lancashire Police has not said at this stage whether the man had been assaulted, but the force said enquiries are ongoing.
A police spokesperson said: “Our enquiries are focused on North Road - from the junction of Melling Street and Sedgwick Street, up to Ringway – and on the Penny Street car park.
“North Road going towards Ringway is a busy area and if any drivers have dashcam footage between 8.50pm and 10.18pm, we ask them to contact police.
“If anyone was in the area as a pedestrian and saw anything, again we ask them to come forward.”
You can contact 101, quoting log 1537 of September 30, or email [email protected]