Detectives are investigating a bizarre and violent series of incidents involving the man moments before his sudden death in Egremont, Cumbria on Saturday, October 9.

The first incident happened around 2.30pm when a red Kia Rio crashed into two cyclists, a woman in her 40s and a child of high school age, in the West Lakes market town.

The driver of the Kia, a man in his 20s, was unknown to the pair but stepped out of his car and stabbed the woman repeatedly before trying to take the child.

After failing to get hold of the boy, the man returned to his car and took off, leaving the woman bleeding in the road beside her bruised and terrified son.

The woman sustained multiple stab wounds to her arm and torso and was taken to Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle for treatment.

Fortunately, her stab wounds are not life threatening and she has now been discharged.

The frightened youngster was also hurt in the encounter and was taken to hospital with minor injuries. He has since been discharged.

The man then fled the area in his car before crashing the vehicle again at 2.44pm in St Bees Road. No one else was involved in the second crash.

He was then found dead in woodland a short time later. Cumbria Police said the circumstances of his death are not being treated as suspicious.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed any of the incidents to get in touch.

Anyone with information can report online here, quoting incident number 138 of October 9. You can also phone on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

