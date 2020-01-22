Man found carrying large knife during stop and search in Chorley town centre

Have your say

A man was arrested for carrying a large knife after he was stopped by police in Chorley town centre.



Officers from the Chorley Task Force carried out a stop and search of a male in Chorley town centre on Tuesday afternoon (January 22).

During the search a large knife was recovered.

The male was arrested as a result.

READ MORE: Preston's knife crime epidemic: A timeline of attacks

A spokesperson for Chorley police said: "Positive use of stop and search powers have taken a dangerous weapon off the streets of Chorley."