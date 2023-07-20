Man formerly of Penwortham charged with string of offences including rape and attempted sexual assault
A man has been charged with a string of offences including rape and attempted sexual assault.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Jul 2023, 17:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 17:05 BST
Kieran Larbey, formerly from Penwortham, is charged with four offences of rape, one of attempted sexual assault and two of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He is also charged with one offence of common assault, two counts of non-fatal strangulation and a single offence of both theft and criminal damage following a police investigation.
The 21-year-old was remanded in custody to await trial at Preston Crown Court in January 2024.