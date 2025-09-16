Police have issued a description of a man seen exposing himself outside schools in Preston.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Described as Asian and aged between 30 and 40, he was seen committing ‘a lewd act’ near Penwortham Priory Academy and Penwortham Primary School in Crows Hill Road last week (Monday, September 8).

Lancashire Police have been investigating the alarming incident, but no one has been arrested at this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force is now appealing for the public’s help to identify the man, who had a long black beard and reportedly drove a silver Ford - either a C-Max or B-Max model.

A man in a car reportedly exposed himself and committed a lewd act in Crows Hill Road, near to Penwortham Priory Academy, on Monday, September 8 | Google

A police spokesperson said: “We want to tell you about a report of exposure we have had in the Penwortham area, and ask for your help.

“On September 8, we received a report that a man had been seen in a car, exposing himself and committing a lewd act on Crows Hill Road, near to Penwortham Priory Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since then, we have conducted a number of enquiries but are now at the stage in our investigation where we need to ask for your assistance.

“The car is described as a Silver Ford, of either a C-Max or B-Max model, and the man is described as an Asian man, aged between 30 and 40 with a long black beard.

“If you have any information that could assist our enquiries, or dashcam footage of Crows Hill Road between 8.10am and 8.30am on September 8, please get in touch with us on 101 quoting log 0395 of September 8.”