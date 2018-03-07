Man dies after being stabbed in Penwortham

A man stabbed at a house in Penwortham has died.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance at an address on Marl Croft, Penwortham at about 7pm on February 27th.

Wayne Dodgson, 29, received stab wounds to the chest and armpit. He was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital but died on Monday evening.

Jordan Disley, 23, of Marl Croft, Penwortham has been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent and appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court last week.

A Home Office post mortem examination will now be carried out to try to establish Mr Dodgson’s cause of death.

A police spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time."