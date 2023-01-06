News you can trust since 1886
Man denies attempting to murder Blackpool toddler

A man has denied attempting to murder a toddler in Blackpool.

By Matthew Calderbank
Lewis Prince, 29, appeared at Preston Crown Court today (Friday, January 6) where he was accused of attempting to kill a two-year-old boy on December 7, 2022.

He was arrested after the boy was found with head and neck injuries at a home in Brun Grove in the resort.

The boy was taken to hospital and Prince was later charged with attempted murder.

Today, Prince, of Browning Road, Swinton, Manchester entered a not guilty plea.

A trial date has been set for Tuesday, May 30 and the 29-year-old was again remanded into custody.

The court heard he is due to return to court for a bail application.