Lewis Prince, 29, appeared at Preston Crown Court today (Friday, January 6) where he was accused of attempting to kill a two-year-old boy on December 7, 2022.

He was arrested after the boy was found with head and neck injuries at a home in Brun Grove in the resort.

The boy was taken to hospital and Prince was later charged with attempted murder.

Preston Crown Court

Today, Prince, of Browning Road, Swinton, Manchester entered a not guilty plea.

A trial date has been set for Tuesday, May 30 and the 29-year-old was again remanded into custody.