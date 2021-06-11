Man charged with wounding after stabbing in Preston city centre
A man has been charged with wounding and possession of an offensive weapon following a stabbing in Preston.
A man in his 20s was stabbed in the lower back after being attacked in Grafton Street at around 3.30pm on Saturday, June 5.
He was taken to hospital by air ambulance where he has been making a "good recovery", police said.
On Tuesday (June 8),a 22-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
The man - Declan Carroll, of Colman Court - has since been charged with section 18 wounding and possession of an offensive weapon.
Another 22-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assault but they have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Officers believe the incident was a targeted attack and the parties involved were all known to each other.
Anybody with information should call 101, quoting log number 1046 of June 5.
