Liam Smith suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was dowsed in acid and alkali before his body was found on the pavement near to his home on Kilburn Drive, Shevington, on the evening of Thursday November 24.

Two months to the day (Tuesday January 24) police have charged 38-year-old Michael Hillier, of Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, with Mr Smith’s murder.

A post-mortem confirmed he had been shot and targeted with acid.

Hillier has since been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates’ Court today.

He was the second of two men arrested in the South Yorkshire city last week. The first, a man aged 35 who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, was questioned and then released on bail pending further inquiries.

Police say that the fatal incident has triggered a wide-reaching and complex inquiry. It has already involved the raiding of dozens of premises, mainly in the Chorley area where Mr Smith was born and raised.

And they continue to appeal for information in relation to the killing which culminated in a quiet area of Wigan completely unused to these types of crimes.

Police on Kilburn Drive, Shevington, where Liam Smith's body was found on November 24

Anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage is asked to submit it through the Major Incident Public Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22L21-PO1

Members of the public can also report information to GMP by calling 101 or via the GMP website using its reporting tool: www.gmp.police.uk quoting log 910 of 25/11/2022.