Man charged with the brutal murder of Wigan dad Liam Smith
Police probing the vicious killing of a Wigan dad have charged a man with murder.
Liam Smith suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was dowsed in acid and alkali before his body was found on the pavement near to his home on Kilburn Drive, Shevington, on the evening of Thursday November 24.
Two months to the day (Tuesday January 24) police have charged 38-year-old Michael Hillier, of Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, with Mr Smith’s murder.
Hillier has since been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates’ Court today.
He was the second of two men arrested in the South Yorkshire city last week. The first, a man aged 35 who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, was questioned and then released on bail pending further inquiries.
Police say that the fatal incident has triggered a wide-reaching and complex inquiry. It has already involved the raiding of dozens of premises, mainly in the Chorley area where Mr Smith was born and raised.
And they continue to appeal for information in relation to the killing which culminated in a quiet area of Wigan completely unused to these types of crimes.
Anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage is asked to submit it through the Major Incident Public Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22L21-PO1
Members of the public can also report information to GMP by calling 101 or via the GMP website using its reporting tool: www.gmp.police.uk quoting log 910 of 25/11/2022.
Or they can report information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.