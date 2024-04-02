Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have charged a man with murder following a fatal stabbing in Colne.

Officers were called to New Market Street where paramedics were treating a man with a number of serious injuries at around 2.25pm on Sunday.

The man, 34-year-old Richard Chamberlain from Colne, sadly died a short time later.

A man has been charged with Richard Chamberlain's murder following a fatal stabbing in Colne (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A post-mortem examination established the cause of Richard's death was multiple stab wounds.

Frank Wrona, 44, of New Market Street, Colne, was arrested on suspicion of Richard's murder on Sunday.

He was later charged with murder following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Richard's family continue to be supported by specialist officers and our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.

"We are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

"Anyone with information or footage which could assist our investigation is asked to email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 640 of March 31, 2024."

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.