Published 20th Jan 2025, 14:36 BST
A man from Preston has been charged after a burglary at a pub in Blackpool.

Kyle Rhodes, 24, from Ingol, was charged after a break-in at The Duke pub in Dickson Road yesterday morning.

Lancashire Police were alerted to the burglary at 4.59am, before the suspect was allegedly assaulted a short time later while being detained under a ‘citizen’s arrest’ in Clifton Street.

Officers found him unresponsive and he was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged and arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The force said Kyle Rhodes, 24, of Threefields, Ingol, has been remanded to appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court today.

The pair who detained him, a 26-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault. They have since been released under investigation.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a burglary on Dickson Road, Blackpool at 4.59am yesterday (January 19).

“A few minutes later, we received a report of a disturbance on Clifton Street, Blackpool. Officers attended and found a man in his 20s unresponsive. He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged and arrested on suspicion of burglary.

“Kyle Rhodes, 24, of Threefields, Ingol, has since been charged with burglary, and has been remanded to appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court today.

“Following enquiries, a 26-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman from Blackpool were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault. They have been released under investigation.

“We are continuing to investigate this incident and would ask anyone with information or footage to call 101. Quote log 234 of January 19, 2025.”

