Preston man, 32, charged with murder of Gary Carlisle outside Moor Nook primary school

By Matthew Calderbank

Published 24th Sep 2025, 13:15 BST
A 32-year-old has been charged with the murder of a Preston man who was attacked outside a primary school in the city earlier this year.

Police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene of the deadly attack in Ribbleton Hall Drive, close to Moor Nook School, at around 6.15am on March 12.

When they arrived, 62-year-old Gary Carlisle was found critically injured. He was taken to hospital but never recovered from his injuries and sadly died a week later on March 19.

Gary Carlisle, 62, from Preston, never recovered from his injuries and died a week laterplaceholder image
Gary Carlisle, 62, from Preston, never recovered from his injuries and died a week later | Lancashire Post

Following a Home Office postmortem investigation, it was established that Gary died as a result of a blunt force head injury.

A man in his 30s from Preston was tackled to the ground and arrested near to the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and was later detained under the Mental Health Act.

He has since been named as Jacob Hill, 32, of no fixed address.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Hill has been charged with Gary’s murder.

He has also been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm relating to a second man who was assaulted during the same incident.

The 32-year-old will appear before Preston magistrates on Friday morning (September 26).

