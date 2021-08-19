Aiman Abbas Toor was just 10-months-old when she was found unresponsive at a home in Crompton Street, Farnworth, Bolton, on November 1, 2019.

She was taken to hospital but died a short time later, Greater Manchester Police said.

Today (Thursday, August 19), the force confirmed that Ali Zain, 24, has been charged with her murder.

A 10-month-old girl, Aiman Abbas Toor, was found unresponsive at a house in Crompton Street, Farnworth, Bolton, at on November 1, 2019. Ali Zain, 24, of Crompton Street, has now been charged with her murder. Pic: Google