Man charged with murdering baby girl in Bolton

A man has been charged with murdering a baby girl in Bolton nearly two years after her death.

By Matthew Calderbank
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 12:57 pm
Aiman Abbas Toor was just 10-months-old when she was found unresponsive at a home in Crompton Street, Farnworth, Bolton, on November 1, 2019.

She was taken to hospital but died a short time later, Greater Manchester Police said.

Today (Thursday, August 19), the force confirmed that Ali Zain, 24, has been charged with her murder.

A 10-month-old girl, Aiman Abbas Toor, was found unresponsive at a house in Crompton Street, Farnworth, Bolton, at on November 1, 2019. Ali Zain, 24, of Crompton Street, has now been charged with her murder. Pic: Google

He is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later today charged with her murder.