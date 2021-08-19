Man charged with murdering baby girl in Bolton
A man has been charged with murdering a baby girl in Bolton nearly two years after her death.
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 12:57 pm
Updated
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 1:03 pm
Aiman Abbas Toor was just 10-months-old when she was found unresponsive at a home in Crompton Street, Farnworth, Bolton, on November 1, 2019.
She was taken to hospital but died a short time later, Greater Manchester Police said.
Today (Thursday, August 19), the force confirmed that Ali Zain, 24, has been charged with her murder.
He is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later today charged with her murder.