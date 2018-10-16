Man charged with murder over death of Tarro Grogan

A man has been charged with murder following the death of Tarro Grogan in Blackburn.

Dylan Slater, 29, of no fixed address was charged this evening following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service and will appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.

Police were called by the ambulance service to Peridot Close at shortly after 10am on Sunday, October 14th to reports that 29 year old Tarro Grogan had suffered stab wounds.

He died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

A Home Office post mortem examination showed Mr Grogan died from stab wounds.

Two men aged 28 and 29 and a woman aged 39 who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released without charge and will now be treated as witnesses.

Det Supt Pete Simm, of East CID: “While we have charged a man our enquiries are very much on-going and I would appeal for anyone with information to contact us.

“I recognise that this incident and the police activity in the local area over the last few days has caused some disruption and concern and I would like to thank the community for their co-operation and understanding while we have gone about the work that we need to do.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 537 of Sunday, October 14th.