Man charged with murder following death of toddler

A man has been charged with murder after a 22-month-old girl died from unexplained injuries.

Michael Wild, 28, of Somerton Avenue, Wythenshawe, is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Ella-Rose Clover was rushed by ambulance on Sunday afternoon from Somerton Avenue, in Wythenshawe, to hospital after reports she was having a medical episode.

Medics could not save her life after her arrival and she was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination revealed the child had unexplained injuries.

Police said a 34-year-old woman who was arrested has been released on bail pending further enquiries.