Man charged with murder after the death of Lancaster man Lee Farrington

A man has been charged with the murder of a man in Lancaster.

On Tuesday, August 27, Lee Farrington was found inside a property in Tarnsyke Road with a serious stab wound to his leg.

Lee Farrington

He was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary and then later Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, but died there on Wednesday, August 28.

Family of murder victim from Lancaster Lee Farrington, 29, pay tribute saying he was a “much-loved” father

Now, detectives investigating the murder of Lee, have charged a man.

Connor Reece, 24, of no fixed address, was charged with murder on Friday evening (September 6).

He has been remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (September 7).

Two 17 year old boys from Lancaster, also arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Danielle McCreery, 27, of no fixed address has been charged with perverting the course of justice and appeared at Preston Magistrates' Court on Friday (September 6).

Wayne McCreery, 46, from St Andrews Road, Stretford, Manchester, has also previously been charged with perverting the course of justice and appeared at Preston Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (September 4).

A further five people detained on suspicion of assisting an offender, including four women aged between 21 and 41, as well as a 23-year-old man, have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

"Our thoughts remain with Lee’s family and friends at this tragic time," said a Lancashire Police spokesman.

In a tribute to Lee, his family said: "We are devastated over the death of Lee, who was a much-loved father to two boys.

"Lee will be missed by so many people, especially his young sons."

Anyone with information on Lee's murder can call police on 101 quoting log number 1734 of August 27.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org