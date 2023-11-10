News you can trust since 1886
Man charged with more than 20 theft related offences following shoplifting spree in Accrington

A man was charged with more than 20 theft related offences following a shoplifting spree in Accrington.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th Nov 2023, 14:52 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 14:52 GMT
Items were stolen from a number of shops in the town over a period of two to three months, police said.

Liam Hendry was subsequently arrested following a public appeal.

The 33-year-old, of no fixed abode, was later charged with 27 theft related offences and one burglary.

He was remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning (November 10).