Preston and Blackpool petrol stations targeted by thief who drove off with £2,700 in fuel without paying
A driver in his 20s is accused of making off without paying 13 times - with nearly £3,000 in fuel reportedly stolen.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been charged with stealing thousands of pounds in fuel from petrol stations in Preston and Blackpool.
Jonathon Lawrence, 24, from Liverpool, was arrested on Monday (January 8) and later charged with 13 offences of making off without payment.
He is accused of stealing £2,690 worth of fuel from petrol stations in Preston, Blackpool, Nelson and Burnley - an average of £207 in fuel for each offence.
Lawrence has been remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court.
A police spokesperson said: "We have charged a man with fuel thefts from garage forecourts in Lancashire.
"Jonathon Lawrence, 24, of Feltwood Walk, Liverpool, was arrested yesterday. He has been charged with 13 offences of making off without payment, involving £2,690 worth of fuel from petrol stations in Preston, Blackpool, Nelson and Burnley.
"He’s also been charged with three offences of driving without a licence and three offences of driving without insurance.
"Lawrence has been remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court."