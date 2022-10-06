News you can trust since 1886
Man charged with criminal damage after trespassing on tracks before smashing two windows at Preston railway station

A man has been charged after trespassing on the tracks and damaging property at Preston railway station.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 7:35 pm - 1 min read
Updated Thursday, 6th October 2022, 7:41 pm

The offender, a 38-year old man, trespassed across the tracks and smashed two windows of a Network Rail office on Wednesday (October 5).

He was arrested, interviewed and subsequently charged with railway trespass and criminal damage.

He was remanded in custody for court in the morning.

Trespassing on the railway is illegal and dangerous.

You could be taken to court and face a £1,000 fine.

A man trespassed on the tracks before smashing two windows at Preston railway station (Credit: BTP Lancashire)