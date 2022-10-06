Man charged with criminal damage after trespassing on tracks before smashing two windows at Preston railway station
A man has been charged after trespassing on the tracks and damaging property at Preston railway station.
The offender, a 38-year old man, trespassed across the tracks and smashed two windows of a Network Rail office on Wednesday (October 5).
He was arrested, interviewed and subsequently charged with railway trespass and criminal damage.
He was remanded in custody for court in the morning.
Trespassing on the railway is illegal and dangerous.
You could be taken to court and face a £1,000 fine.