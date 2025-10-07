A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Preston.

Police were called to Salisbury Road in the Fishergate Hill area of the city where a man in his 30s was stabbed at around 12.45am last Friday (October 3).

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at a nearby address and has since been charged with attempted murder.

He has been named as Midhun Bhushanan, 25, of Salisbury Road, Preston.

Force refers itself to IOPC

Officers had contact with the suspected knifeman earlier in the day and allegedly dropped him off at the Salisbury Road address prior to the attack.

Addressing this point, a police spokesperson said: “Due to previous contact our officers had with Mr Bhushanan earlier in the day, we have referred ourselves to the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct), as is standard practice in these circumstances.

“Therefore it would be inappropriate for us to comment any further at this time.”

Full police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We have charged a man with attempted murder following an incident in Preston on Friday (October 3).

“We were called at 12.45am to Salisbury Road, Preston, to a report of an assault.

“Our officers attended and found that a man aged in his 30s had suffered stab injuries.

“He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

“A 25-year-old man was arrested at a nearby address on suspicion of attempted murder.

“Following enquiries, Midhun Bhushanan, 25, of Salisbury Road, Preston, was charged with attempted murder over the weekend.

“He was remanded into custody to appear at Lancaster Magistrates on Monday morning (October 6).

“Anyone with information, please contact 101 – quoting log 0031 of October 3.”