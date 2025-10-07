Lancashire Police charge Preston man with attempted murder stabbing in Fishergate Hill area
Police were called to Salisbury Road in the Fishergate Hill area of the city where a man in his 30s was stabbed at around 12.45am last Friday (October 3).
He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
A 25-year-old man was arrested at a nearby address and has since been charged with attempted murder.
He has been named as Midhun Bhushanan, 25, of Salisbury Road, Preston.
Force refers itself to IOPC
Officers had contact with the suspected knifeman earlier in the day and allegedly dropped him off at the Salisbury Road address prior to the attack.
Addressing this point, a police spokesperson said: “Due to previous contact our officers had with Mr Bhushanan earlier in the day, we have referred ourselves to the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct), as is standard practice in these circumstances.
“Therefore it would be inappropriate for us to comment any further at this time.”
Full police statement
