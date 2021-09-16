Man charged with attempted murder of two women in Burnley Marks and Spencer store due in court tomorrow
A man is due to appear in court tomorrow charged with the attempted murder of two women in Burnley's Marks and Spencer store.
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 12:29 pm
Updated
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 12:30 pm
Munawar Hussain (57) of Burnley, is charged with two counts of attempted murder after two women – a member of staff in her 40s and a member of the public in her 60s – were stabbed in the store in St James Street on December 2nd 2020.
Hussain was arrested at the scene and detained under the Mental Health Act but was charged following a counter-terrorism investigation.
A pre-trial and preparatory hearing will take place at Leeds Crown Court tomorrow. A trial date has been set for November 29th at the same court.