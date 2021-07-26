Man charged with attempted murder after car strikes pedestrians on Blackpool Prom
A man has been charged by detectives investigating an attempted murder in Blackpool.
Police were called around 5.25am on Saturday (July 24) to reports that a red Peugeot had driven at a small group of people on Blackpool North Pier.
Following enquiries a man was later arrested in connection with the incident.
Adam Clarke, 30 of Arnfield Road, Stockport has been charged with attempted murder, common assault, and dangerous driving.
He is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday, July 26).
