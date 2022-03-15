Man charged with assault after stabbing in Nelson
A man was charged with assault after a person was stabbed in Nelson.
By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 2:01 pm
A man in his 20s was stabbed in Walton Street at around 12.05am on Sunday March 13.
Police said his injuries were not described as life-threatening.
A 31-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested later the same day.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Liam Patel, 31, of no fixed address, was charged with Section 18 assault.
“He was due to appear before magistrates on March 14.”
