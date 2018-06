A man is due to appear in court over allegations of sexual assault at Preston Train Station, say police.

British Transport Police were called to the station following reports of the alleged sexual assault on Wednesday, June 20.

Dimitrus Amulis, aged 25, of Leyland Lane in Leyland, has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

He has been bailed to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on July 19 , 2018.