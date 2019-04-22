Man charged in Preston mosque racist graffiti probe

Have your say

A man has been charged in connection with reports of racist graffiti outside a mosque in Preston.

Gavin Edghill, 47, of Lower Bank Road, Preston has been charged with four counts of racially aggravated criminal damage and one count of racially aggravated public order.

The graffiti on the Masjid E Salaam Mosque

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We received three separate reports of graffiti of a racist and offensive nature being found written on a gate post outside Masjid E Salaam Mosque on Watling Street Road between April 19 and April 21.

"Graffiti was also later found on a NHS sign on Watling Street Road."