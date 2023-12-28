Chorley taxi driver attacked in late night armed robbery as Lancashire Police charge suspect
A taxi driver was mugged and assaulted in the late night robbery.
A man has been charged with robbery after a taxi driver was assaulted in Chorley.
Police were called at around 1.30am on Thursday, December 7 to reports of someone trying to gain entry into a house.
A short time later, a taxi driver was threatened by a man who stole around £200 worth of takings.
Daniel Cheyne, 44, of Fell View, Chorley was arrested yesterday (Wednesday, December 27) and charged with robbery, assault, possession of an offensive weapon and going equipped for burglary.
He has been remanded into custody and will appear in court this morning (Thursday, December 28).