Man charged following knifepoint robbery at Co-op store in Longridge

A 60-year-old man has been charged with two offences following a knifepoint robbery at a Co-op store in Longridge.

By Sean Gleaves
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 3:55pm

The robbery took place at the Co-op store in Berry Lane, Longridge, on Friday, February 17.

A 60-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the incident.

A man has been charged following a knifepoint robbery at a Co-op store in Berry Lane, Longridge (Credit: Google)
A man has been charged following a knifepoint robbery at a Co-op store in Berry Lane, Longridge (Credit: Google)
A man has been charged following a knifepoint robbery at a Co-op store in Berry Lane, Longridge (Credit: Google)
Graham Kennedy, 60, of Towneley Road, Longridge, was subsequently charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded in custody and will appear before Preston Crown Court on March 20, 2023.