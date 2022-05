Police launched an investigation following a series of indecent exposure offences in Burnley and Padiham over the last nine months.

A 58-year-old man from Keighley was arrested in West Yorkshire on suspicion of indecent exposure on Wednesday night (May 18).

Paul Whitaker, 58, of Berrington Way, Oakworth, Keighley, was later charged with six counts of exposure following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court today (May 20).