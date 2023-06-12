Man charged and named following burglaries in Preston and Walton-le-Dale
A man has been charged by police following a number of burglaries in Preston and Walton-le-Dale.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:23 BST
John Johnson, 47, of no fixed address, was arrested on Friday afternoon (June 9).
It followed an investigation by Preston Police’s Target Team into burglaries in Preston and Walton-le-Dale.
Johnson was was charged with two offences of burglary and one offence of attempted burglary following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service
He was remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court.
If you have concerns about crime happening in your area, call 101.