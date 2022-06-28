A man entered the Co-Op store in Blackburn Road before producing a weapon and threatening a staff member at around 8.25pm on Monday (June 20).

He then forced his way into the till area before demanding money and taking an “undisclosed amount of cash”.

Following an investigation, police arrested a 27-year-old man from Darwen on suspicion of robbery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Alec Harris, 27, of Astbury Chase, Darwen, was charged with robbery and two further attempted robberies.

He appeared before Lancashire magistrates over the weekend and was remanded into custody to appear at the crown court on July 28.