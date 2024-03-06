Man charged and named after woman and three police officers attacked in Preston

Three police officers were assaulted as they arrested a suspect.
Officers were called to a report a woman had been assaulted on Muncaster Road in Deepdale shortly before 11.30am on Tuesday.

Three police officers were assaulted as they arrested a suspect.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Bailey Wright, 22, of Woodfield, Clayton Brook, was charged with four offences of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Wright was remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

If you are concerned about crime in your area, report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101.

