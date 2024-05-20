Man charged after thief steals £300 worth of goods from shop at Walton-le-Dale's Capitol Centre
A man has been charged following a theft from a shop in Walton-le-Dale.
Officers were called to reports of a theft at the Capitol Centre totalling almost £300 on Sunday, May 19.
A 26-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
Jason Nelson, 26, of no fixed abode, was later charged with one count of theft from a shop on Monday.
He was remanded into custody to appear before Preston Magistrates Court on Tuesday.