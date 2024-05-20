Man charged after thief steals £300 worth of goods from shop at Walton-le-Dale's Capitol Centre

By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th May 2024, 16:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A suspect was arrested at the scene.

A man has been charged following a theft from a shop in Walton-le-Dale.

Officers were called to reports of a theft at the Capitol Centre totalling almost £300 on Sunday, May 19.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man has been charged following a theft from a shop at the Capitol Centre in Walton-le-Dale (Credit: Google)A man has been charged following a theft from a shop at the Capitol Centre in Walton-le-Dale (Credit: Google)
A man has been charged following a theft from a shop at the Capitol Centre in Walton-le-Dale (Credit: Google)

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

A 26-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Jason Nelson, 26, of no fixed abode, was later charged with one count of theft from a shop on Monday.

He was remanded into custody to appear before Preston Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Related topics:Lancashire PolicePoliceLancashirePreston