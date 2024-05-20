Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A suspect was arrested at the scene.

A man has been charged following a theft from a shop in Walton-le-Dale.

Officers were called to reports of a theft at the Capitol Centre totalling almost £300 on Sunday, May 19.

A man has been charged following a theft from a shop at the Capitol Centre in Walton-le-Dale (Credit: Google)

A 26-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Jason Nelson, 26, of no fixed abode, was later charged with one count of theft from a shop on Monday.