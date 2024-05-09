Man charged after St Joseph's Church in Blackburn 'subjected to serious damage’ during burglary
The church suffered “serious damages and losses”.
A man has been charged after a church in Blackburn suffered “serious damages and losses” following a burglary.
Officers received a report of a burglary at St Joseph's Church on Audley Range.
Police believed the incident occurred between 3pm on Wednesday (April 24) and 8am on Thursday (April 25).
Michael Jackson, of no fixed address, was arrested on Thursday (May 9) following an investigation.
The 41-year-old was later charged with burglary and theft.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning (May 10).