Man charged after St Joseph's Church in Blackburn 'subjected to serious damage’ during burglary

By Sean Gleaves
Published 9th May 2024, 17:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The church suffered “serious damages and losses”.

A man has been charged after a church in Blackburn suffered “serious damages and losses” following a burglary.

Officers received a report of a burglary at St Joseph's Church on Audley Range.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
St Joseph's Church in Audley Range, Blackburn was burgled (Credit: Google)St Joseph's Church in Audley Range, Blackburn was burgled (Credit: Google)
St Joseph's Church in Audley Range, Blackburn was burgled (Credit: Google)

Police believed the incident occurred between 3pm on Wednesday (April 24) and 8am on Thursday (April 25).

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Michael Jackson, of no fixed address, was arrested on Thursday (May 9) following an investigation.

The 41-year-old was later charged with burglary and theft.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning (May 10).

Related topics:BlackburnPoliceLancashireLancashire Police