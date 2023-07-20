Man caught smoking joint at Preston railway station arrested in connection with bike theft after police find wire cutters
A man who caught the attention of police by smoking a joint at Preston railway station was arrested in connection with a bike theft.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Jul 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 14:46 BST
A 20-year-old man was detained by police after he was spotted smoking a joint at Preston railway station shortly before 5.30pm on Tuesday, July 18.
As officers searched the man, they found he was also carrying wire cutters.
The man, who is from Rochdale, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug and going equipped for theft.
He was also questioned about a bike theft in Manchester.
British Transport Police confirmed he was later released on bail pending further enquiries.