Man being treated at Preston Hospital after being attacked with a machete during horrifying balaclava raid

A man has been seriously hurt after being attacked with a machete during a raid at his home.

He suffered "defensive wounds to his arms and a cut to the back of his head" after two men - dressed in dark clothing and balaclavas - raided his home in Napier Street, Nelson, shortly before midnight yesterday, police said.

The force said the man, Lithuanian and in his 50s, was attacked with a "large, curved machete." He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he is having treatment.

Detectives are now appealing for information about the robbery.

Det Sgt Mark Holland said: "This was a very violent, aggravated burglary. Fortunately a member of the public heard a commotion and raised the alarm.

"We are now asking anyone who was in the area and saw or heard anything, or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage, to get in touch as we try and establish the circumstances surrounding this incident."

Anyone with information is asked to email 3969@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 1776 of August 17th.

Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report information online at www.reportitonline.lancashire.police.uk.