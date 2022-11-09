A man made lewd remarks after approaching a young woman in Avenham Park on the afternoon of November 1.

The offender then grabbed the victim’s jacket before attempting to stub out a cigarette on her face, but he did not make contact.

The man walked off after a member of the public approached.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who is wanted in connection with two offences against women in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Detectives on Wednesday (October 9) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident as well as a second assault in the city.

“The suspect is also being linked to an incident in Preston city centre on October 27 where a woman was thrown to the floor,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

The suspect is described as between 35 and 40 years of age, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with black dreadlocks with blue and white beads in them.

He was wearing a thin black puffer jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who recognises the suspect or has information about either incident should call 101, quoting log number 1324 of November 1.