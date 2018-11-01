Man attacks his dad with a walking stick

A stroke victim was attacked with his walking cane by his agitated son.

Relatives of defendant Niall Andrew, 20, of Sherbourne, Penwortham, became concerned about his welfare shortly before the attack, after Andrew, who had just returned from holiday, had branded fellow holidaymakers 'paedophiles'.

Preston Crown Court



Prosecuting, Francis McEntee, said: “His brother had rang their father to express concerns, asking him if he could speak to the defendant, explaining his ‘mind had gone’.

“His brother and his partner left the address and he and his father remained.



“It became apparent he was becoming agitated as he listened to music and his father advised him to calm down.



“The defendant took his headphones off and made an allegation to his father, an assertion without foundation, but obviously a matter of great concern to the defendant and his father, who rebutted the allegation and suggested if there was a problem they should go to the police. That was not sufficient to placate the defendant.”



Andrew punched his dad in the head, then picked up a metal stool and swung it over his head, hitting him with the legs. He tried to fend him off with his stick but Andrew took it and hit him with it.



His defence lawyer described his mental health difficulties and said he was anxious of the condition reappearing.

Recorder Geoffrey Payne imposed 18 months suspended for 24 months.